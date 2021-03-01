>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Pro Music Rights And CEO Enter Into Settlement Agreements With Net Savings Link, Inc.

March 01, 2021 | About: OTCPK:NSAV -11.84% OTCPK:NSAV -11.84%

PR Newswire

NAPLES, Fla., March 1, 2021

NAPLES, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Music Rights ("PMR" or the "Company"), a performance rights organization representing over an estimated 2,000,000 musical works of songwriters, composers and publishers, and its founder, Jake P. Noch, have entered into private settlement agreements with Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV).

Mr. Noch has not been affiliated with NSAV since serving as CEO for a limited period of time during the month of February 2020. With these newly announced settlements, PMR has no further litigations, obligations, or other relationships with NSAV. Mr. Noch currently owns shares of NSAV.

About Pro Music Rights, Inc.

Pro Music Rights, Inc. is a performance rights organization representing over an estimated 2,000,000 musical works of songwriters, composers, and publishers, and collects license fees on behalf of the songwriters, composers and publishers with whom it is affiliated and then distributes 100% of the license fees as royalties to those songwriters, composers, and publishers whose musical works have been publicly performed. For more information about Pro Music Rights or to download its repertory, please visit: https://promusicrights.com/.

Contacts:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pro-music-rights-and-ceo-enter-into-settlement-agreements-with-net-savings-link-inc-301237103.html

SOURCE Pro Music Rights, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)