Invitation to "Ericsson shareholder dialogue 2021"

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) will host a digital event for shareholders on March 26 called "Ericsson shareholder dialogue 2021". The event will feature remarks from company representatives, including Chair of the Board of Directors Ronnie Leten and President and CEO Börje Ekholm, as well as a session for shareholders to ask questions. The main language at the event will be Swedish with the opportunity for simultaneous translations in both English and Swedish.

The purpose of the "Ericsson shareholder dialogue 2021" is to provide shareholders with an opportunity to listen to company representatives and to ask questions prior to the voting deadline for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2021. The Annual General Meeting will due to the COVID-19 pandemic be conducted through postal voting only without the physical presence of shareholders and the voting deadline is March 29, 2021. The notice convening the Annual General Meeting and additional information relating thereto are available on www.ericsson.com.

Registration and more information

The event will start at 15:30 CET on March 26. To join the webcast and for more information, please go to:

www.ericsson.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/shareholderdialogue2021

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

Subscribe to the Ericsson Blog here.

https://www.twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

[email protected]

(+46 10 719 69 92)

[email protected]

(+46 10 719 00 00)

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/invitation-to--ericsson-shareholder-dialogue-2021-,c3297649

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3297649/1380519.pdf Invitation to '€œEricsson shareholder dialogue 2021'€

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-ericsson-shareholder-dialogue-2021-301237149.html

SOURCE Ericsson