BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

WATERLOO, ON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conference in March 2021:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Thursday, March 4th, 2021 at 1:15pm ET

Charles Eagan, BlackBerry CTO, in virtual conversation with David Chen, Morgan Stanley.

The event will be webcast live and a link to the replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including more than 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com.

