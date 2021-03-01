>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

March 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:BB +4.78%

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, March 1, 2021

WATERLOO, ON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conference in March 2021:

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Thursday, March 4th, 2021 at 1:15pm ET
Charles Eagan, BlackBerry CTO, in virtual conversation with David Chen, Morgan Stanley.

The event will be webcast live and a link to the replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including more than 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
[email protected]

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301236912.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)