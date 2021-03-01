Comscore and Omnicom Announce Expanded Data Agreement

RESTON, Va., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a newly expanded data agreement with leading global marketing and corporate communications company Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). Under the terms of the agreement, Comscore will provide privacy-safe e-commerce and audience behavioral data to Omni, the marketing operating system that supports Omnicom's global network of agencies. Omni identifies and defines personalized consumer experiences at scale, enabling more relevant and effective creative development, media planning/buying/optimization and analytics capabilities for Omnicom clients.

Omnicom is the first holding company to have access to this data set, which adds an unparalleled level of specificity to Omni's ability to provide a single view of the consumer that can be dynamically shared across all marketing practices, enabling highly targeted advertising campaigns that consistently deliver on the right time, right message, right place marketing trifecta.

The agreement represents the next evolution of Comscore's industry-leading Activation suite, which is designed to help advertisers reach specific demographics, behavioral audiences, and TV and OTT audiences in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and now Connected TV (CTV) platforms.

"This new Comscore integration gives us unprecedented visibility into the consumer journey – and that translates to a singular degree of precision in targeting audiences and creating end-to-end consumer experiences," says Slavi Samardzija, CEO of Annalect, the Omnicom data and analytics division that developed and oversees Omni. "It exemplifies the benefits of our federated and best-in-class approach to data architecture, which enables us to source data with the highest level of consumer privacy controls and the most relevance for our clients."

"As media consumption continues to evolve, Comscore remains committed to providing audience measurement solutions that are focused on privacy, accuracy and scale - across all screens," says John Bulgrin, Senior Vice President, Comscore. "Integrating Comscore behavioral data into the Omni operating system will deliver more actionable insights that will improve outcomes for Omnicom's clients."

