Primo Water Corporation to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

March 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:PRMW +1.68% TSX:PRMW -1.83%

PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2021

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe as well as a leading provider of water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada, today announced that it will present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (virtual format) on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Primo Water Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Primo Water Corporation)

The presentation, which will begin at approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will be webcast through the investor relations section of Primo's website at primowatercorp.com and will be archived for replay for a period of two weeks following the event.

For purposes of public disclosure, including this and future similar events, Primo uses the investor relations section of its website as the primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America, Europe and Israel and generates approximately $2.0 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to commercial businesses. Through its Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at over 13,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 22,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint representing a top five position.

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primo-water-corporation-to-present-at-raymond-james-institutional-investors-conference-301236725.html

SOURCE Primo Water Corporation


