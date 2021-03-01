Attain, LLC Restructures, Launches Attain Partners

MCLEAN, Va., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain, LLC, a leading management, technology, and compliance consulting firm, announced that the company has restructured, separating its operating divisions into two companies. The education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government division will remain privately-owned and will operate under the name Attain Partners. The federal business, which will maintain the name Attain, LLC, was acquired today by Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide.

Leveraging deep industry expertise and a consultative approach to business solutions, Attain Partners delivers forward-leaning services that yield exceptional results. The firm serves clients across the public sector, including 100% of the Ivy League, more than 70 of the top 100 U.S. Research Institutions, and nearly 150 of the nation's largest nonprofit organizations, and has completed more than 900 Salesforce projects.

"We are confident that this new direction is a very positive step forward for our teams," shared Attain President and COO Manish Agarwal. "The acquisition of the federal practice by Maximus provides a unique opportunity to bring further innovation at scale for our clients in the federal market and growth opportunities for our people. The transaction also will infuse Attain Partners with the funding to make strategic investments that significantly increase its services and solutions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes," he said.

"I am excited to accelerate the growth of the Attain Partners business by providing investment capacity to realize the vision of building a next generation, asset-powered consultancy and enabling us to attract top talent, innovate market-leading solutions, and make strategic acquisitions," said Greg Baroni, Attain Partners Chairman and CEO, and founder of Attain, LLC.

About Attain Partners

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management, technology, and compliance consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners.com.

