Target Corporation to Webcast Presentation to Investors on March 2

March 01, 2021

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, March 1, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:TGT) plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results the morning of March 2. Later that morning the company will webcast its meeting with the financial community beginning at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time.

At the meeting, members of Target's leadership team will discuss the Company's strategic and financial plans, and provide their perspective on the business environment and strategic opportunities in 2021 and beyond. Investors and others can access the presentations and Q&A session online at Investors.Target.com (click on the link under "Upcoming Events"). The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days following the meeting.

About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.








