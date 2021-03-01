New Brand Campaign Showcases Cars.com's Mix of Art and Science That Creates Perfect Car Matches

CHICAGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com ™ (NYSE: CARS), a leading digital automotive marketplace and solutions provider, today announced the launch of its new nationwide brand campaign, " It's Matchical™ ." The breadth and depth of its first-party data, paired with smart matchmaking technology, enables the Cars.com marketplace to successfully connect its more than 20 million monthly unique car shoppers with the vehicles that meet their needs, budgets and exceed their expectations. With 50,000 new and used cars added daily from local dealers across the country, car shoppers never miss the chance to find their perfect match on Cars.com.

"Cars.com has been creating car chemistry for nearly 25 years, and we've learned it's both art and science that creates a lasting connection between Americans and their cars," said Brooke Skinner Ricketts, chief experience officer at Cars.com. "We've seen car buying and selling transform toward virtual first at an incredible pace in the last year. Shoppers want a personalized experience that curates their choice based on data science and their personal preferences. Our combination of vast selection of fresh inventory with intelligence enables us to meet these demands like no other marketplace can."

"It's Matchical" is an evolution of the successful themes of Cars.com's 2018 "We Met on Cars.com" brand campaign, demonstrating the awe and confidence that results from intelligent curation. It's more than magical, it's matchical.

And while the grand reveal is the perfectly curated car match, the entire Cars.com experience is worthy of marvel. With industry-leading expert content and nearly 10 million consumer reviews, Cars.com's digital-first capabilities allow consumers to connect with local dealers through live video and online chat, experience the sights and sounds of a virtual test drive, and even select from millions of vehicles available for contactless, local home delivery.

"It's Matchical" rolls out nationwide today with an integrated creative campaign across TV, connected TV, digital video, social media, display, radio and digital OOH. Its new TV spots, "Diner" and "Everywhere," will be featured during the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament in March and will air nationally throughout 2021.

About CARS

CARS is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources, and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn, and gain market share.

In addition to Cars.com, CARS companies include Dealer Inspire, a technology provider building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations and connected digital experiences, FUEL, which gives dealers and OEMs the opportunity to harness the untapped power of digital video by leveraging Cars.com's pure audience of in-market car shoppers, and DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform.

The full suite of CARS properties include Cars.com ™, Dealer Inspire ®, DealerRater ®, FUEL ™, Auto.com ™, PickupTrucks.com ™ and NewCars.com ®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com .

