Atlas Corp Announces 2021 Investor Day Webcast

March 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:ATCO +1.94%

PR Newswire

LONDON, UK, March 1, 2021

LONDON, UK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) today announced that it will conduct its virtual 2021 Investor Day on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 beginning at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The Company's management team will present an overview of Atlas Corp, including a preview of operational and financial strategies, and financial guidance for 2021. Atlas' Chairman of the Board, David Sokol, will make opening remarks, and members of the Board of Directors will be on-hand during several opportunities within the event, which have been planned for question and answer sessions.

ATLAS CORP Logo (CNW Group/Atlas Corp.)

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date of Conference Call:

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Scheduled Time:

08:30 a.m. ET

Conference passcode:

622 6770 831

Webcast Registration and Access Link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=9F0577B0-B94F-4517-9874-5B084D89EA09

To access the live webcast of the 2021 Investor day event, go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 48 hours following the conclusion of the event and accessible for one year.

About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan and APR, are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-corp-announces-2021-investor-day-webcast-301236819.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.


