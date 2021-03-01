>
Enzychem Lifesciences to Present at the 2021 NASH-TAG Conference Highlighting TLR Signaling Inhibition with Mosedipimod (EC-18)

March 01, 2021

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 1, 2021

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, announced an oral presentation at the 2021 NASH-TAG Conference held virtually on March 11-13, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Enzychem Lifesciences)

The NASH-TAG Conference is designed to bring together clinicians and researchers in academia and the pharmaceutical industry for a focused interactive educational update highlighting the most relevant advances and challenges in the diagnosis and therapy of NASH and liver fibrosis.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: TLR Signaling Inhibition with Mosedipimod

Presenter: Michael Charlton, MBBS, FRCP, University of Chicago

Date/Time: Saturday, March 13, 19:00 -19:15 MST

Session Topic: New Pharmaceutical Targets

A copy of the presentation materials will be accessible on the News section of the Enzychem Lifesciences website at www.enzychem.com

"We are delighted to present new mechanism of action data for our lead compound mosedipimod (EC-18) at the 2021 NASH-TAG Conference," said Ki Young Sohn, CEO & Chairman of Enzychem Lifesciences. "We look forward to working with Dr. Charlton, as we continue to advance this investigational therapeutic as a new drug."

"I am excited to present this data for the first time, showing mosedipimod's unique mechanism of action on the TLR signaling pathway," said Dr. Michael Charlton, a member of Enzychem's Scientific Advisory Board and Professor of Medicine and Director, Center for Liver Diseases at University of Chicago School of Medicine. "A well tolerated, orally active agent that mitigates TLR-mediated liver injury and improves the metabolic aspects of NASH has obvious appeal in NASH therapeutic development. The preclinical data highlight attenuation of TLR signaling as the mechanism of action and suggest excellent histological and biomarker efficacy in two well established models of NAFLD and NASH."

About Enzychem Lifesciences

Enzychem Lifesciences Corp. is a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet medical needs in oncology, metabolic diseases, and inflammatory diseases. Founded in 1999, the company's proprietary compound, EC-18 is the subject of two Phase 2 clinical trials for chemoradiation-induced oral mucositis and COVID-19. EC-18 acts as an immunomodulator, facilitating the resolution of inflammation and early return to homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.enzychem.com.

Contact

Investors / Business Development

Ted Kim
Manager of Business Development
[email protected]

Media

Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
[email protected]
917-291-5744

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enzychem-lifesciences-to-present-at-the-2021-nash-tag-conference-highlighting-tlr-signaling-inhibition-with-mosedipimod-ec-18-301235914.html

SOURCE Enzychem Lifesciences


