1-800-flowers.com Inc (FLWS) CEO and President Christopher G Mccann Sold $1 million of Shares

CEO and President of 1-800-flowers.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher G Mccann (insider trades) sold 35,700 shares of FLWS on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $29.23 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

1-800-Flowers.com Inc is a U.S. based provider of gourmet food and gift baskets, consumer floral, and BloomNet wire service. 1-800-Flowers.com Inc has a market cap of $1.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.820000 with a P/E ratio of 18.48 and P/S ratio of 1.02. 1-800-Flowers.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated 1-800-Flowers.com Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President, 10% Owner Christopher G Mccann sold 35,700 shares of FLWS stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $29.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.4% since.

CEO and President, 10% Owner Christopher G Mccann sold 35,700 shares of FLWS stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $31.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.6% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & SVP William E Shea sold 50,045 shares of FLWS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $30.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, BloomNet, Inc. Dinesh Popat sold 507 shares of FLWS stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $30.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.97% since.

Group President-Floral&Gifts Thomas G Hartnett sold 49,049 shares of FLWS stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $30.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.76% since.

