Mairs and Power Cuts Walt Disney, American Express

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) position was reduced by 29.51%, impacting the portfolio by -0.73%.

The company has a market cap of $343.16 billion and an enterprise value of $389 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -5.71% and return on assets of -2.43% are underperforming 54% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.29 is below the industry median of 1.03.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.61% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.55%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31% and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26%.

Honeywell

The Honeywell International Inc. (HON) holding was trimmed by 22.53%, impacting the portfolio by -0.50%.

The company has a market cap of $140.73 billion and an enterprise value of $148.97 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 26.58% and return on assets of 7.76% are outperforming 83% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.66 is below the industry median of 1.04.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25% of outstanding shares, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16% and David Carlson (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%.

Zimmer Biomet

The firm reduced its Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) stake by 34.75%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.50%.

The company, which provides orthopedic reconstructive implants, has a market cap of 33.89 billion and an enterprise value of $41.22 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on equity of -1.16% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of -0.57% is outperforming 51% of companies in the medical devices and instruments industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.1 is below the industry median of 2.29.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.87% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.68% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.61%.

American Express

The firm curbed its American Express Co. (AXP) stake by 23.46%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.37%.

The financial institution has a market cap of $108.96 billion and an enterprise value of $120.83 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.8% and return on assets of 1.65% are underperforming 55% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.74.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 18.82% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 1.86% and Dodge & Cox with 1.78%.

NVIDIA

The firm cut its NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) stake by 10.62%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.31%.

The company, which designs graphics processing units, has a market cap of $339.57 billion and an enterprise value of $335.61 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 30.32% and return on assets of 17.74% are outperforming 93% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.52.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.48% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.16%.

General Mills

The firm trimmed its General Mills Inc. (GIS) stake by 35.67%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.27%.

The package food company has a market cap of $33.64 billion and an enterprise value of $45.32 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 29.83% and return on assets of 7.76% are outperforming 77% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.19.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm with 0.90% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39%, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

