PHOENIX, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce its plans to retain FYRESITE for all application development needs moving forward this year.

RAADR moves forward with planned innovative upgrades for its mobile applications. By teaming up with the acclaimed Arizona based company FYRESITE, they will focus on optimal user experience and top of the line A.I. performance.

The collaboration between Fyresite and RAADR will benefit all business operations. Both companies understand the short and long term goals for expanding RAADR's customer base and continuing its mission to be a positive influence online as a protective barrier against cyber-bullying.

RAADR CEO Jacob DiMartino states that, "We are excited to work closely with the FYRESITE team! They have a great understanding of our business needs and developmental goals to help push the company to even greater heights! This is a big step forward for the company in the growth and development of our core applications."

RAADR CTO Bishop Morley adds "We are extremely excited to see the growth of RAADR. Everyone on the development team is enthusiastic to have FYRESITE assisting us in the development of this aggressively expanding platform."

"FYRESITE is honored to join RAADR's efforts to combat cyber-bullying and provide digital infrastructure support for this all-too-important application. We're confident that our work with RAADR will be a force for positive change - even if it saves just one of our precious children from abuse or self-harm - it will all be worth it," says Senior Project manager Jerry Rider

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raadr-to-retain-app-development-firm-fyresite-301236540.html

SOURCE RAADR, Inc.