Honeywell To Present At J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference

March 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:HON +2.46%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, will present at the virtual J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference on Monday, March 15, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. - 2:40 p.m. EDT.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.




Contacts:




Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-present-at-jp-morgan-2021-industrials-conference-301237406.html

SOURCE Honeywell


