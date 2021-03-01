Tonal Partners with Nordstrom to Expand its Retail Footprint to 40 Stores across the Continental United States

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonal, the smartest home gym and personal trainer, announced today that it partnered with Nordstrom to bring its revolutionary intelligent strength training system to new customers across the country. Beginning in March, the experience will launch in the Women's Active department in 40 Nordstrom locations across 20 states in the U.S., including 12 states where Tonal had not yet had a physical location. The partnership will be brought to life through a 50 square foot concept where visitors can experience a full Tonal demo and try a workout firsthand.

Tonal is pioneering intelligent fitness and has set the bar for connected strength training as the clear leader with more than 90% market share in the category. It is the only product that combines revolutionary equipment, digital weight, and the most advanced A.I. software available. Tonal is moving the industry forward with adaptive resistance technology that learns from the user, for a more personalized and more effective full-body workout.

"It's a natural fit for us to partner with one of the most respected retail brands in the world and introduce Tonal to Nordstrom customers across the country," said Christopher Stadler, Tonal's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are excited for more people to experience the power of digital weight, and this partnership underscores our continued retail momentum and broadening our reach to new customers."

"We know customers are looking for inspired workouts that elevate their wellness ambitions, and we're excited to offer them a dynamic new digital fitness experience through our partnership with Tonal," said Lori Marten, Nordstrom Vice President and Divisional Merchandise Manager. "Our goal is to help customers discover the latest active gear for style, performance and everything in-between, and we look forward to making it easier than ever to discover everything in one place so they can look and feel their best."

Nordstrom is a multi-brand Active destination offering unique partnerships and brands customers can't find anywhere else. The company is a known retail partner of choice for direct-to-consumer brands to grow their business in regional markets. In December 2020, Nordstrom launched a new Active microsite responding to how customers shop for activewear, athleisure and gear throughout the year. The site enables customers to search for Active brands by activity or category for the whole family, in addition to finding fitness and wellness advice, expert tips and product and performance guides that support their fitness and wellness goals. The microsite was a first key step to launching the company's Active ambition and growth strategy for the 2021 year.

Store rollouts will begin in March 2021, including top Nordstrom flagship stores in Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Dallas. To date, the confirmed list of Nordstrom locations includes:

Scottsdale Fashion Square ( Scottsdale, AZ )

) San Francisco Centre ( San Francisco, CA )

) Fashion Island ( Newport Beach, CA )

) Santa Monica Place ( Santa Monica, CA )

) Thousand Oaks ( Thousand Oaks, CA )

( ) Century City ( Los Angeles, CA )

( ) South Coast Plaza ( Costa Mesa, CA )

) The Americana at Brand ( Glendale, CA )

) La Jolla at UTC ( San Diego, CA )

at UTC ( ) Broadway Plaza ( Walnut Creek, CA )

) The Village at Corte Madera ( Corte Madera, CA )

( ) Westfarms ( Farmington, CT )

) The SoNo Collection ( Norwalk, CT )

) International Plaza ( Tampa, FL )

) Aventura ( Miami, FL )

( ) Boca Raton Town Center ( Boca Raton, FL )

) The Shops at Merrick Park ( Coral Gables, FL )

) The Gardens ( Palm Beach Gardens, FL )

) Phipps Plaza ( Atlanta, GA )

( ) Oakbrook Center ( Oak Brook, IL )

) Michigan Avenue ( Chicago, IL )

) Montgomery Mall ( Bethesda, MD )

) Natick Mall ( Natick, MA )

) Somerset Collection ( Troy, MI )

) Mall of America ( Minneapolis, MN )

) Saint Louis Galleria ( St. Louis, MO )

) The Mall at Short Hills ( Short Hills, NJ )

( ) Garden State Plaza ( Paramus, NJ )

) The Westchester ( White Plains, NY )

( ) SouthPark ( Charlotte, NC )

) Easton Town Center ( Columbus, OH )

) Washington Square ( Tigard, OR )

) The Plaza at King of Prussia ( King of Prussia, PA )

( ) Northpark ( Dallas, TX )

) Galleria Dallas ( Dallas, TX )

( ) The Shops at La Cantera ( San Antonio, TX )

) Domain Northside ( Austin, TX )

( ) Tysons Corner Center (Tysons, VA)

Downtown Seattle ( Seattle, WA )

Tonal retails for $2,995 and can be financed for as low as $149 a month, including subscription.

Additional information and hi-res images are available on the Nordstrom Press Room.

About Tonal

Tonal is the smartest home gym and the first personalized approach to strength training. Tonal enables people to lead healthier lives by providing them with the equipment, technology, and guidance to effectively reach their fitness goals. By using a proprietary digital weight system, Tonal generates up to 200 pounds of resistance and replicates every machine in the weight room with a fraction of the equipment. Tonal leverages A.I. to dynamically adjust the weight for each exercise in real-time, for your most effective workout. Led by Aly Orady, a supercomputer engineer, Tonal makes strength training accessible to all. Backed by leading venture capital firms and investors in health and fitness, Tonal is also endorsed and supported by a growing roster of professional athletes. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 249 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

