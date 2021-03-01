>
Hibbett Sports Celebrates Nike Air Max Month With Kicks For A Year Giveaway

March 01, 2021 | About: NAS:HIBB +3.05%

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 1, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett (NASDAQ: HIBB), a Birmingham-based premium footwear and athleisure retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores nationwide, today announced an Air Max Day inspired giveaway with a grand prize of free sneakers for a year. The Air Max Day promotion will run throughout the month of March as an homage to Nike Air Max Day, which is celebrated on March 26th each year.

Enter to win a year's worth of sneakers during the month of March from Hibbett Sports.

Between March 1, 2021 and March 31, 2021 everyone is welcome to enter to win one year's worth of sneakers, by completing an online form to sign up for Hibbett email alerts. For an additional entry and chance to win the Grand Prize valued at $3,000, consumers can sign up for Hibbett mobile alerts.

"Hibbett customers have loved Nike Air Max sneakers for decades and each year we try to do something fun to celebrate Air Max Day and highlight this iconic shoe within our community," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, Vice President Marketing, Hibbett.

The winner will be randomly selected and will be contacted via email by April 9, 2021. The winner must respond to the email within 48 hours. For official rules and terms and conditions please visit: https://www.hibbett.com/help/legal/hibbett-sports-air-max-month-2021-free-sneakers-for-a-year.html

About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with nearly 1,100 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 75 years with convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear .

Wendy Yellin
[email protected] or wendyymarcom.com
925-519-3363

(PRNewsfoto/Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hibbett-sports-celebrates-nike-air-max-month-with-kicks-for-a-year-giveaway-301237479.html

SOURCE Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc.


