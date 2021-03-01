>
Teton Advisors Announces Small Cap Opportunities Team

March 01, 2021 | About: OTCPK:TETAA +0% OTCPK:TETAA +0%

PR Newswire

RYE, N.Y., March 1, 2021

RYE, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teton Advisors, Inc. (OTC PINK: TETAA) is pleased to announce the expansion of its investment platform with the addition of a Chicago-based small cap equity portfolio management team, along with the assignment of long-standing account relationships. The team joins from Skyline Asset Management, L.P., and expects to continue to manage approximately $100 million of endowment and foundation assets. Michael Maloney, Mark Odegard, and William Fiedler bring more than 90 years of combined investment experience, including 25 years collaborating together on small cap stocks. At Teton, the team will initially focus on the Small Cap Opportunities Strategy offered in separately managed accounts. The strategy consists of a concentrated equity portfolio of high quality companies with low P/E ratios and attractive earnings growth.

"We welcome Mike, Mark and Bill to the Teton investment team. Their expertise broadens our research capabilities within capacity constrained, under researched, inefficient sectors of the market," said Nicholas Galluccio, Teton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Teton enters 2021 as a platform of choice for additional lift out teams in the endowment, foundation and private wealth marketplace."

"Our team was attracted by Teton's focus on investment sectors where active management is more relevant than ever," said Michael Maloney. "We are excited to join Teton's multi strategy platform, which is ideally suited to scaling our business and growing our client base."

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
The team and accounts will be under Keeley Teton Advisors, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Teton Advisors. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to contingencies and uncertainties, some or all of which may be material. We direct your attention to the cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information set forth in documents on Teton's website at www.tetonadv.com/quarterly-reports. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations or if we receive any additional information relating to the subject matters of our forward-looking statements.

For further information, please visit: www.tetonadv.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teton-advisors-announces-small-cap-opportunities-team-301237533.html

SOURCE Teton Advisors, Inc.


