Teton Advisors Announces Small Cap Opportunities Team

RYE, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teton Advisors, Inc. (OTC PINK: TETAA) is pleased to announce the expansion of its investment platform with the addition of a Chicago-based small cap equity portfolio management team, along with the assignment of long-standing account relationships. The team joins from Skyline Asset Management, L.P., and expects to continue to manage approximately $100 million of endowment and foundation assets. Michael Maloney, Mark Odegard, and William Fiedler bring more than 90 years of combined investment experience, including 25 years collaborating together on small cap stocks. At Teton, the team will initially focus on the Small Cap Opportunities Strategy offered in separately managed accounts. The strategy consists of a concentrated equity portfolio of high quality companies with low P/E ratios and attractive earnings growth.

"We welcome Mike, Mark and Bill to the Teton investment team. Their expertise broadens our research capabilities within capacity constrained, under researched, inefficient sectors of the market," said Nicholas Galluccio, Teton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Teton enters 2021 as a platform of choice for additional lift out teams in the endowment, foundation and private wealth marketplace."

"Our team was attracted by Teton's focus on investment sectors where active management is more relevant than ever," said Michael Maloney. "We are excited to join Teton's multi strategy platform, which is ideally suited to scaling our business and growing our client base."

