DarioHealth to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Tuesday, March 9

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today announced it would release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America, and Zvi Ben-David, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 8:30 am EDT

Dial-in Number: 877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 201-389-0879

Conference ID: DarioHealth Fourth Quarter 2020 and Annual Results Call

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143705

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through April 9, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and use replay passcode 13716928. The webcast archive will be available for two months.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, For more information, visit https://www.dariohealth.com/.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Suzanne Bedell

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-347-767-4220

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Padala

[email protected]

+1-646-627-8390

Media Contact:

Natalie Joslin

[email protected]

+1 301-233-7907

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dariohealth-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-tuesday-march-9-301237221.html

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.