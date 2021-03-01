Fun in the Sun! JeepÂ® Wrangler and Renegade Islander Special Editions Awash in Beach-themed Appointments

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® Wrangler Islander special edition is back for 2021 model year, debuts on Jeep Renegade for the first time

Both special-edition models include legendary Jeep 4x4 capability and offer unique, beach-themed accents, upbeat style and summer-fun features

Jeep Wrangler Islander and Jeep Renegade Islander are now available through local Jeep dealers

Jeep Wave® customer service program comes standard with both Islander special-edition models and includes premium benefits, such as worry-free maintenance, same-day vehicle rentals, 24/7 roadside assistance and dedicated owner support

With spring just around the corner, fun in the sun is on the horizon thanks to two new Jeep® special editions. First introduced as a special edition in 1988, the new Jeep Wrangler Islander is back for the 2021 model year. Making its debut for the 2021 model year is the new Jeep Renegade Islander special edition. Both deliver Jeep 4x4 capability paired with unique, beach-themed accents, upbeat style and summer-fun features.

"Our Jeep enthusiasts expect legendary Jeep 4x4 capability, and they also embrace the Jeep brand's fun 'go anywhere, do anything' adventure lifestyle," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "With Surf Blue accent stitching, Islander-embroidered front seats and available white three-piece hardtop on the Wrangler, you can't help but think summer and the beach life when you see these new Islander special editions."

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Islander marks the return of the Islander after an 11-year hiatus. Based on the Wrangler Sport S, it is available with either two or four doors and comes standard with:

Jeep Command-Trac 4x4 part-time, two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio

17-inch Rubicon aluminum wheels in Silver Finish with all-terrain tires

Rubicon Rock Rails

Uconnect 4 with a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Dual-zone temperature control

Exterior details include a Tiki Bob hood decal; interior details include a Ceramic White mid-bolster and black cloth seats with an embroidered Islander logo and Surf Blue accent stitching

hood decal; interior details include a Ceramic White mid-bolster and black cloth seats with an embroidered Islander logo and Surf Blue accent stitching Available white three-piece hardtop

Optional Islander Plus Package by Mopar adds front/rear grab handles, cargo tub liner, solid sunbonnet top and Tiki Bob soft spare-tire cover

The Jeep Wrangler Islander is available in Billet Silver, Black, Chief, Granite Crystal, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Hellayella, Sarge Green, Snazzberry and Sting-Gray.

For the first time, the Renegade Islander edition joins the Jeep lineup. Based on the Renegade Latitude, the special-edition vehicle features standard and available content, including:

Available Jeep Active Drive full-time 4x4 system

19-inch Silver Alloy wheels with all-season tires

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof for ultimate open-air freedom

Uconnect 4 with a 7-inch touchscreen includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Exterior details include a Tiki Bob hood decal; interior details include premium black cloth seats with an embroidered Islander logo and Surf Blue accent stitching

hood decal; interior details include premium black cloth seats with an embroidered Islander logo and Surf Blue accent stitching Keyless Entry with panic alarm

Remote start system

Available Alpine White painted roof

The Jeep Renegade Islander is available in Bikini, Jetset Blue, Glacier and Omaha Orange.

The Jeep Wrangler Islander and Renegade Islander special editions are now available through local Jeep dealers. The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Islander has a starting U.S. MSRP of $33,370 for two-door models and $36,870 for four-door models (all prices exclude $1,495 destination). Starting price for the 2021 Jeep Renegade Islander is $27,430.

Catch the Wave: The Jeep Wave

Standard on all 2021 Jeep vehicles is the Jeep Wave premium owner loyalty program that's filled with exciting benefits and exclusive perks created to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including the two new Islander editions. Jeep Wave program highlights include:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships, including oil changes and tire rotations

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Vehicle protection including 24/7 roadside assistance and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fun-in-the-sun-jeep-wrangler-and-renegade-islander-special-editions-awash-in-beach-themed-appointments-301237599.html

SOURCE Stellantis