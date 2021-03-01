Canon U.S.A. Recognized as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the Fourth Consecutive Year by The Ethisphere Institute

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a time when it has been crucial for companies to prioritize the values and needs of their customers and employees, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has remained committed to developing solutions that are designed to support ever-changing business needs. Reflecting this commitment, Canon U.S.A. is proud to share it has been recognized as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies for the fourth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Of the 135 honorees spanning 22 countries and 47 industries, Canon U.S.A. is the only company to be recognized within the Imaging Technology industry category, showcasing the company's strong global standards, business integrity, corporate citizenship and overall brand value. As a result of the company's positive influence, impact in business communities, and ongoing support during COVID-19, Canon U.S.A. stands out amongst others to the Ethisphere Institute.

"While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity," said Timothy Erblich, CEO, Ethisphere Institute. "The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Canon U.S.A. for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Rooted in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework designed to showcase the leading practices of organizations across industries around the world. This year, the process was streamlined and set to further gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity and inclusion, and social justice.

"Over the past few months, Canon U.S.A. has shifted its business to develop solutions and provide high-quality support to our customers to help them navigate through these difficult times," said N. Scott Millar, senior vice president & general manager, Corporate Human Resources, Audit, Ethics & Business Consultation and senior vice president, Human Resources, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "We are honored to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute as it speaks to the ongoing support and developments we have made and reflects our company's corporate philosophy of Kyosei. We look forward to continuing to develop solutions, participating in corporate social responsibility initiatives and supporting our customers for years to come."

