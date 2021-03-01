RCI Announces 21st Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

PR Newswire
HOUSTON, March 1, 2021
HOUSTON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share for the Fiscal 2021 second quarter ending March 31, 2021.
The 2Q21 dividend is payable March 26, 2021, to holders of record March 12, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of March 11, 2021.
This marks RCI's 21st consecutive quarterly cash dividend. It is the same amount as the most recent 1Q21 dividend.
