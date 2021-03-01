The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Elects J. Paul Condrin III to Board of Directors

WORCESTER, Mass., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced J. Paul Condrin III has been elected to the company's board of directors, effective Friday, Feb. 26.

Condrin is a seasoned executive with expansive knowledge of the property and casualty insurance industry, having served in various executive leadership roles at Liberty Mutual for nearly 30 years. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and president of commercial insurance, from 2012 until his retirement in 2018. In this capacity, he oversaw the company's $10 billion commercial operation and led transformational and profitable change in the organization. During his time at Liberty Mutual, Condrin also served as president and chief executive officer of Liberty Mutual Agency, president of commercial markets, president of personal markets, corporate chief financial officer and corporate comptroller.

"Paul is a highly experienced, proven and respected industry leader with a deep understanding of our business and an impressive track record," said Cynthia L. Egan, chair of the board of directors at The Hanover. "We are delighted to welcome Paul to our board. We look forward to his active involvement and contributions as we continue to enhance our distinctive competitive position in our dynamic and rapidly changing business, delivering even greater value for our shareholders and other stakeholders."

"We are thrilled to have Paul join our board," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "Paul is a very successful senior leader in our industry who brings valuable insight and perspective as we continue to navigate evolving market conditions and provide high-quality insurance solutions to our agent partners and customers."

Condrin received a bachelor's degree from Bentley University and began his career as an auditor in KPMG's Boston office. He joined Bentley's board of trustees in 2013 and he currently serves as chair of that board, as well as interim president of the university. In addition, he serves as chair of the board of directors of Wide Horizons for Children, Inc., an international adoption and humanitarian aid organization.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

