Newsweek Ranks Kirkland's Loyalty Program No. 1 Among U.S. Home Decor Retailers

March 01, 2021 | About: NAS:KIRK +10.87%

Company's K-club program serves over 15 million members

PR Newswire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Mar. 1, 2021

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, a leading omnichannel retailer in the home furnishings and decor space, has received the top ranking among all home goods & decor retailers for its K-club Loyalty Program on Newsweek's "America's Best Loyalty Programs 2021" list.

Kirkland's 2019 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kirkland’s)

The list is based on an independent survey of more than 4,000 U.S. loyalty members of retailers and service providers on the following categories: ease and enjoyment, consumer benefits, overall satisfaction, customer support, trust and likelihood of members' recommendation to friends and family.

Kirkland's K-club received the highest marks of any retailer in its category. K-club was redesigned in Q3 of 2020 to reward loyal consumers with an engaging program that now boasts over 15 million members.

"When we set out to redesign our K-club Loyalty Program in 2020, our main focus was keeping our K-club members top of mind. Our new model rewards them for shopping with us, as well as interacting with Kirkland's across channels, allowing us to foster stronger, lasting relationships with our customers," said Kirkland's Director of Customer Relationship Management & Analytics Nate Pretzlaf. "Being ranked as Newsweek's No. 1 home goods & decor loyalty program is yet another indication of how well K-club is resonating with our customers. It is a true testament to the remarkable work of our team members and our partner Kognitiv Corporation to serve our members."

K-club program benefits include:

  • Points on every purchase to redeem for valuable rewards
  • Birthday surprises
  • Special offers, bonus days, annual bonuses and exclusive access
  • Monthly $500 sweepstakes entry
  • VIP shopping hours

To learn more about Kirkland's K-club or to sign up, go to www.kirklands.com.

About Kirkland's
Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is a specialty retailer of home decor in the United States, currently operating 372 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. The company's stores present a curated selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday decor, furniture, wall decor, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrances, lamps and other home decorating items. The company's stores offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by casual, comfortable merchandise with a Southern feel and a modern flair at a discernible value. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience has led the company to develop a loyal customer base. More information is available at www.kirklands.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @kirklands. For ideas and inspiration, go to Pinterest @kirklandshome.

Contact:
Pamela Hughes or Ashley Lennington
[email protected] or [email protected]
817-329-3257

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newsweek-ranks-kirklands-loyalty-program-no-1-among-us-home-decor-retailers-301237066.html

SOURCE Kirkland’s


