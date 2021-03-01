CBD of Denver Inc. (CBDD) Produce Strong Revenues Despite Continuing European Pandemic Lockdown

DENVER, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and US today is providing its preliminary February 2021 revenue numbers showing strong sales volume despite the continuing pandemic-related lockdowns across Europe.

Prior to the European Lockdown, a significant portion of Rockflowr's sales were to customers outside of Switzerland. Due to the pandemic, Switzerland and most of the European countries were locked down in February, limiting the ability to travel. Our customers from Europe had no possibility to travel to Switzerland to buy Rockflowr products in person and also orders via internet/phone were massively delayed due to the lockdown. Despite this challenge, the company was able to increase February 2021 sales to CHF 2,338,185.00 (USD 2,572,895.00) compared to January 2021.

"Our sales team once again did a fantastic job and even increased our sales despite the exceptionally difficult situation. Due to the professional customer care by our account management team, customers have remained loyal to us during this difficult period and are waiting for the general freezes to be lifted in the coming weeks and starting to travel again and for our business to return to normal" says Marcel Gamma, CEO and Chairman CBD of Denver.

Follow CBDD on Instagram: @SwissCBDTrading @Rockflowr @CBDofDenver_Inc @SwissGreenGrow @RockflowrRetail

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europa and US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brands Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-of-denver-inc-cbdd-produce-strong-revenues-despite-continuing-european-pandemic-lockdown-301236970.html

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.