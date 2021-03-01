Fox Corporation Executives to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced that members of the Company's senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 4 . Chief Operating Officer John Nallen will participate in a virtual fireside chat at approximately 3:30pm (Eastern), 12:30pm (Pacific).

. Chief Operating Officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat at approximately (Eastern), (Pacific). Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 9 . Chief Financial Officer Steve Tomsic will participate in a virtual keynote session at approximately 12:00pm (Eastern), 9:00am (Pacific).

Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com.

