Crown Electrokinetics to Present at Upcoming Conferences in March 2021

March 01, 2021 | About: NAS:CRKN +13.26%

PR Newswire

CORVALLIS, Ore., March 1, 2021

CORVALLIS, Ore., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp.(NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company that has developed and is commercializing patented thin-film solutions, today announced that Doug Croxall, Chairman & CEO of Crown, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Crown Electrokinetics)

  • Emerging Growth Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Mr. Croxall will present at 9:00 a.m. ET. To attend, register here.

  • 33rd Annual Roth Conference to be held virtually 0n Monday, March 15, 2021Wednesday, March 17, 2021. To access the Crown presentation, click here. In addition, Mr. Croxall will present on the panel titled "Roadmap to Uplisting – When, Where and How?" on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Crown's management, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About Crown Electrokinetics
Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint - We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, we partner with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically-charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio. For more information, please visit WWW.CROWNEK.COM.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should" or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Crown Electrokinetics and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Crown Electrokinetics' periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Crown Electrokinetics undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-electrokinetics-to-present-at-upcoming-conferences-in-march-2021-301237344.html

SOURCE Crown Electrokinetics


