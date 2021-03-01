>
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

March 01, 2021 | About: WTM +1.19%

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd provides specialty property and casualty insurance and offers a range of insurance products in the United States. It operates its business through three segments, OneBeacon, HG Global/BAM and White Mountains Advisors. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a market cap of $3.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $1219.220000 with a P/E ratio of 5.31 and P/S ratio of 3.17. The dividend yield of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd stocks is 0.08%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. .

For the last quarter White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd reported a revenue of $520.8 million, compared with the revenue of $175.3 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $1.2 billion, an increase of 32.2% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd had an average revenue growth rate of 33.6% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $226.97 for the year. The profitability rank of the company is 5 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has the cash and cash equivalents of $211.2 million, compared with $161.0 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $376.4 million, compared with $283.5 million in the previous year. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a financial strength rank of 6 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $1219.220000, White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd is traded at 43.7% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $848.49. The P/S ratio of the stock is 3.17, while the historical median P/S ratio is 3.15. The stock gained 20.80% during the past 12 months.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Morgan W Davis sold 1,500 shares of WTM stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $1133.28. The price of the stock has increased by 7.58% since.

