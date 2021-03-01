>
Abingworth LLP Buys Vaxcyte Inc, Sells Personalis Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG

March 01, 2021 | About: PCVX +9.89% PSNL +8.21% CRSP +5.46%

London, X0, based Investment company Abingworth LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Vaxcyte Inc, sells Personalis Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abingworth LLP. As of 2020Q4, Abingworth LLP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Abingworth LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abingworth+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Abingworth LLP
  1. Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) - 4,168,718 shares, 47.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 1,203,135 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio.
  3. Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) - 10,302,602 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio.
  4. Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA) - 2,457,499 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio.
  5. NuCana PLC (NCNA) - 3,333,333 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)

Abingworth LLP initiated holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.57 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $37.01. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 47.05%. The holding were 4,168,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Personalis Inc (PSNL)

Abingworth LLP sold out a holding in Personalis Inc. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $44, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Abingworth LLP sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $118.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Abingworth LLP. Also check out:

1. Abingworth LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Abingworth LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Abingworth LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Abingworth LLP keeps buying

