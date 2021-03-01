Abingworth LLP Buys Vaxcyte Inc, Sells Personalis Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG

London, X0, based Investment company Abingworth LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Vaxcyte Inc, sells Personalis Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abingworth LLP. As of 2020Q4, Abingworth LLP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PCVX,

PCVX, Sold Out: PSNL, CRSP,

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) - 4,168,718 shares, 47.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 1,203,135 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio. Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) - 10,302,602 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA) - 2,457,499 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. NuCana PLC (NCNA) - 3,333,333 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio.

Abingworth LLP initiated holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.57 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $37.01. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 47.05%. The holding were 4,168,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abingworth LLP sold out a holding in Personalis Inc. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $44, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Abingworth LLP sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $118.75.