Wasatch International Growth Fund Buys BayCurrent Consulting Inc, Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV, Abcam PLC, Sells Cochlear, Tecan Group, Trainline PLC

Investment company Wasatch International Growth Fund (Current Portfolio) buys BayCurrent Consulting Inc, Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV, Abcam PLC, Electrocomponents PLC, Regional SA de Cv, sells Cochlear, Tecan Group, Trainline PLC, En-Japan Inc, 51job Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wasatch International Growth Fund. As of 2020Q4, Wasatch International Growth Fund owns 84 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Diasorin SpA (DIA) - 118,526 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. JMDC Inc (4483) - 434,700 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.86% Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR) - 700,609 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Patrizia AG (PAT) - 733,622 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.78% Electrocomponents PLC (ECM) - 1,915,512 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.67%

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in BayCurrent Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $13510 and $18090, with an estimated average price of $15968.9. The stock is now traded at around $21440.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 36,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $83.67 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $93.43. The stock is now traded at around $113.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,153,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in Regional SA de Cv. The purchase prices were between $52 and $98.56, with an estimated average price of $74.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,177,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Abcam PLC by 40.70%. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $14.05. The stock is now traded at around $16.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 967,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Electrocomponents PLC by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $6.8 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,915,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in CAE Inc by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 778,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $163.96, with an estimated average price of $116.46. The stock is now traded at around $149.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 115,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Lightspeed POS Inc by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $89.84, with an estimated average price of $60.79. The stock is now traded at around $87.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 238,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Avon Rubber PLC by 62.84%. The purchase prices were between $30.2 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $39.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 195,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Tecan Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $379.2 and $469.6, with an estimated average price of $424.09.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Trainline PLC. The sale prices were between $2.57 and $4.81, with an estimated average price of $3.98.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in En-Japan Inc. The sale prices were between $2290 and $3620, with an estimated average price of $2996.74.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in 51job Inc. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $72.17.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Elmos Semiconductor SE. The sale prices were between $18.5 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $24.08.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Atrae Inc. The sale prices were between $2504 and $3205, with an estimated average price of $2763.89.

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Cochlear Ltd by 84.48%. The sale prices were between $189 and $238.52, with an estimated average price of $213.52. The stock is now traded at around $216.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.93%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 25,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.