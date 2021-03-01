Globe Life Inc (GL) Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman Sold $1.3 million of Shares

Co-Chairman & CEO of Globe Life Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gary L Coleman (insider trades) sold 13,000 shares of GL on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $96.53 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Torchmark Corp is a life and health insurance provider. The company through its Life Insurance and Health Insurance segments offers various plans and policies to several niche target groups. Globe Life Inc has a market cap of $10.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $96.350000 with a P/E ratio of 14.11 and P/S ratio of 2.18. The dividend yield of Globe Life Inc stocks is 0.78%. Globe Life Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Globe Life Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of GL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $96.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.08% since.

Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman sold 13,000 shares of GL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $96.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of GL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $97.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.08% since.

