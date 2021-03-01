Invacare Corporation Introduces the Next Generation Alber e-motionÂ® Power Assist Device

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) and its subsidiary, Alber USA, LLC announced the introduction of their next generation of power assist devices – the e-motion® (M25). The Alber e-motion power assist for manual wheelchairs is a push rim activated device that features wheels with a powerful in-hub motor and lithium ion batteries. The e-motion (M25) is an upgrade from the e-motion (M15), an industry-leading solution serving the marketplace since 2008.“Alber continues to pave the way of an innovative culture at Invacare. With our second launch in less than a year, we are further strengthening our comprehensive portfolio of power assist devices. From our previous introduction of the SMOOV® one, to the Alber twion®, e-fix® and now the new e-motion, we are providing the power of choice to our customers,” commented Joost Beltman, senior vice president and general manager, North America for Invacare.“We started on our journey to create the next generation e-motion solution by listening to our customers. Universally, they told us they wanted a power assist device that was lighter and more powerful, and we are proud to deliver a unique and superior solution that will address their needs. We are confident that current and future customers will appreciate the improvements we’ve made,” said Sebastian Zitzler, Director of Alber.Customers will discover an array of benefits offered by the new e-motion. Compared to the prior version (M15), the new e-motion (M25) is:Improvements made to the motor and battery give the new e-motion 33% more power. This extra power means the maximum user weight it can support has increased by 15%, up to 330 lbs.The new M25 can go up to 5.3 mph, an improvement of 41% compared to the e-motion M15. In addition, the new e-motion M25 has a range of up to 15.5 miles, giving most users a full day of activity.Technological improvements made to this generation will provide more power in a lighter device. The weight per wheel has improved by 35%, going from 23 lbs. to 17 lbs. per wheel.The new e-motion M25 offers a smart phone app that opens the door to a variety of benefits, including cruise mode, which allows users to set the e-motion at a constant speed so they can just steer and brake as needed. In addition, it features a unique assisted braking system when going downhill and a patented roll back delay feature.To find out more about the new e-motion M25 or any of Alber’s industry leading products please visit: [url="]www.alber-usa.com[/url]Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest, and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at [url="]www.invacare.com[/url].Alber specializes in easy-to-use, convenient electromobility. The company offers mobility aids for wheelchair users, with a portfolio that contains solutions that are designed to be uniquely portable and versatile. Alber is a market leader internationally in this specific segment.© 2021 Invacare Corporation. All rights reserved. Trademarks are identified by the symbols ™ and ®. All trademarks are owned by or licensed to Invacare Corporation or its subsidiaries unless otherwise noted. The e-motion mark is a registered trademark in Germany. Specifications are subject to change without notification.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005873/en/