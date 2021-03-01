NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $8.5 Million Follow-On Offering for Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS)

About Medigus Ltd.

Medigus and its subsidiaries are focused on medical-related devices and products and on internet and other online-related technologies. Their medical-related activities include miniaturized imaging equipment through Scoutcam Inc. (formerly known as Intellisense Solutions Inc.), or Scoutcam, their 46.03% held subsidiary, innovative surgical devices with direct visualization capabilities for the treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, or GERD, by the Company using Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, or MUSE, and biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and prevent intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities through their stake and licensing arrangement with Polyrizon Ltd., or Polyrizon. Their internet-related activities include ad-tech operations through their stake in Gix Internet Ltd., f/k/a Algomizer Ltd., or Gix, and its subsidiary, Linkury Ltd., or Linkury. Medigus also entered into agreements to acquire stakes in Eventer Technologies Ltd., an online event management and ticketing platform and SmartRepairPro, an e-commerce technology company.

About Aegis Capital Corp.

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services.

