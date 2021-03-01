Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Supply and Marketing Partnership with World Leading Tesla Performance Upgrade Company Unplugged Performance Inc.

PRESS RELEASE COINCIDES WITH BESI PRESS RELEASE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 10, 2021 REGARDING THE REPLACEMENT OF 12-VOLT LEAD ACID BATTERY WITH 12-VOLT LITHIUM-ION BATTERY IN ELECTRIC VEHICLES

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply agreement with Unplugged Performance Inc. to exclusively supply 12V Lithium Batteries as part of its performance upgrade program on Tesla vehicles. The marketing agreement was finalized on February 16, 2021. Additionally, Braille Battery announces that it will be a key sponsor with Unplugged Performance in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) scheduled to take place on June 27, 2021 in Pikes Peak, Colorado.

"BESI continues to move forward with our vision to be "the leader" in replacing lead-acid technology with our U.S. made Green Technology Lithium Batteries," said BESI President and CEO Lindsay Weatherdon. "Our company's goal is to make our Braille Lithium Batteries a universally recognizable brand across many applications, and partnering with the great team from Unplugged Performance and will help us reach our goal."

"We recognize Braille Battery as the clear leader in the Automotive and Power Sports Lithium 12V Battery space. We deliver supercar grade solutions for our Tesla clientele, and as such, our strategy is only to partner with the world leaders in each segment. For our 12V battery program, we are pleased to have selected Braille Battery. With this decision, we introduce with confidence our 12V battery upgrades to our worldwide clients along with the assurance that it is the best performing replacement battery money can buy," said Ben Schaffer, President Unplugged Performance Inc.

About Unplugged Performance

Founded in 2013, Unplugged Performance is the world leader in premium performance upgrades for Tesla vehicles with its USA-made line of stylish and high-performance parts. Unplugged performance was founded and incubated by the team behind the world-renowned automotive customizer Bulletproof Automotive. Unplugged Performance is the world's leading technology-focused on customization and sports performance of Tesla Motors vehicles. All our products are professionally designed, prototyped, and manufactured in-house in Hawthorne, California, next to Tesla's design centre.

For additional product information from Unplugged Performance, please visit their website at www.unpluggedperformance.com or contact Ben Schaffer, President at 213-493-6323 or email at [email protected].

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motorsports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight, high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com or www.braillebattery.com.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. Investor Contacts:

Scott Anderson

Investor Relations

(858) 229-7063

[email protected]

Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean

CFO

(613) 581-4040

[email protected]

