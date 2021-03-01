>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc.

March 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:PEN +2.46%


On January 15, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN). Federman & Sherwood reminds current and former shareholders of Penumbra, Inc. that they only have until Tuesday, March 16, 2021 to move the court for appointment as a lead plaintiff in this case. The Complaint alleges violations of Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



If you purchased Penumbra, Inc. shares between August 3, 2020 and December 15, 2020, have large losses as a result of your trades during this time period, and wish to join this litigation as a potential lead plaintiff, please contact our office as soon as possible or visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.federmanlaw.com%2Fblog%2Ffederman-sherwood-reminds-investors-of-imminent-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-penumbra-inc%2F[/url]



Our firm seeks to recover damages on behalf of the Class. Federman & Sherwood has extensive experience and expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud. We represent investors throughout the country in shareholder litigation.



Robin Hester


FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD


10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue


Oklahoma City, OK 73120


(405) 235-1560/Fax: (405) 239-2112


Email to: [email protected] - [url="]www.federmanlaw.com[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005876/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)