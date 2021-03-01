Corporate Patent Update for Optec's UV-C LED Light Technology Integration in Smartphone & Tablets

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), today released the following update.

The company is in discussion with a large Smartphone and Tablet manufacturer for the possible integration of the company's patent-pending UV-C Led Light technology in the next generation of smartphones and Tablets. The discussions are in early stages, and further details will be provided as to the terms of the transaction as they progress.

OPTEC filed the patent in June 2020 and was granted provisional US patent status and Interim Foreign status on July 7th, 2020. The company has since been moving forward towards the completion of the US Patent and additional PCT applications.

Original PR Link Regarding Patent Application:

https://optecintl.com/optec-ceo-receives-united-states-patent-pending-approval-for-uv-c-led-lighting-use-in-cellphones-and-tablets/

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC, or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates," or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

OPTEC International, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / [email protected]

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: