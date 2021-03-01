>
NuStar Energy L.P.'s 2020 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Now Available

March 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:NS +3.8%


NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that the 2020 tax packages, which include the Schedule K-1’s for Series A, Series B and Series C preferred units and common units, are available online at [url="]www.nustarenergy.com[/url] in the Investors section of the website. The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2020 tax packages on March 2, 2021. For additional information, NuStar Energy L.P. unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 364-7560 for Series A, Series B and Series C preferred units and (800) 310-6595 for common units, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.



NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and the partnership has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at [url="]www.nustarenergy.com[/url].

