Booking Holdings to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

NORWALK, Conn., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), the world leader in online travel and related services, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel and Chief Financial Officer David Goulden will be speaking virtually at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on March 10, 2021 at 8:30 am ET. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 14 days.

About Booking Holdings

