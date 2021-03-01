>
Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia Honor Five Leaders as 'Strong Men & Strong Women in Virginia History'

March 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:D +2.36%

- Ninth annual program recognizes African-American leaders

- Four high school student essay winners also recognized

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., March 1, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia celebrated the achievements of five African-American leaders during the ninth annual "Strong Men & Women in Virginia History" awards program. The program honors prominent African Americans past and present who have made noteworthy and admirable contributions to the commonwealth, the nation and their professions.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)

"This year's honorees have dedicated their lives to serving their communities. Their leadership has provided an example for others, and their contributions have left positive and lasting impacts on society," said Bill Murray, senior vice president – Corporate Affairs & Communications, Dominion Energy. "Their actions and words have uplifted and inspired. We are honored to acknowledge their achievements and all they've done to improve the lives of others."

"The Library of Virginia is proud to partner with Dominion Energy in recognizing the accomplishments of African American Virginians from the past through the present day, "said Dr. Sandra G. Treadway, Librarian of Virginia. "The five honorees serve as powerful role models for the rising generation and remind us of the positive impact we can have in our communities."

This year's honorees are:

- Krysta Jones – Arlington

Political Activist & Mentor



- Dr. Lerla G. Joseph - Richmond

Physician



- L. Louise Lucas - Portsmouth

Virginia State Senator



- Stan Maclin* - Harrisonburg

Social Justice Activist



- Evelyn Reid Syphax* - Arlington

Educator



*Posthumous honor


Four high school student contest winners were also recognized during the ceremony. Each submitted a creative piece about their own experiences with social justice and how they have seen it impact discussions about race in the United States.

The winners of the 2020 Strong Men & Women in Virginia History student essay competition are:

- Tamia Booker - Petersburg

Appomattox Regional Governor's School



- Madisyn Ford - Chesapeake

Oscar Smith High School



- Zahria Ford – Loudoun

Rock Ridge High School



- Julie Thomas - Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg High School

Each student will receive an Apple MacBook Air laptop and $1,000 for their school.

About Dominion Energy
About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050.

