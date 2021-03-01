Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter's MONOGRAM Challenges National Drug Policy

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter and his cannabis brand, MONOGRAM, a part of The Parent Company ("TPCO Holding Corp.") (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF) house of brands, launch a nationwide awareness campaign focused on cannabis law. The out-of-home and digital series draws attention to the hypocrisy of current regulations governing cannabis throughout the United States, with shockingly factual headlines set against the backdrop of eight striking portraits of individuals who have been charged for cannabis-related offenses. With 45 years having passed following the onset of the War on Drugs, MONOGRAM's campaign highlights the lack of progress made since, along with the outsized consequences still facing those who have been victimized by its lasting effects across the U.S.

"Cannabis laws are out of date and disproportionately cruel and punishing when compared to the rest of the legal code. We still don't have proper regulation for texting and driving in Missouri, but staying home and smoking weed will get you locked up," shared Mr. Carter. "I created this campaign to amplify the voices of those who have been penalized for the very same thing that venture capitalists are now prospering from with the emerging legal cannabis market. Far too often we forget that these are real people whose everyday lives and futures have been affected by this outdated legislature - people like Bryan Rone, who can no longer pursue a career in sales because of a cannabis-related conviction in 2003."

As demonstrated by the results of the 2020 election, more and more states are moving towards legalization as voters and lawmakers recognize the potential economic and wellness benefits the plant can provide. However, while some progress has been made, cannabis continues to be stigmatized by political agendas and arbitrary borders that still demarcate who can benefit from it, whether that's through entrepreneurship or the positive effects of its use. MONOGRAM aims to shed light on just how antiquated these regulations are by juxtaposing them with far more divisive realities, depraved vices or dangerous transgressions - from cannibalism to flamethrowing - each of which is still permitted in the eyes of local lawmakers. These murals, billboards, mobile ads and wild-postings are currently on display across Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Miami, with plans to expand to additional cities before the end of March.

While MONOGRAM endeavors towards a future through which cannabis can assume its rightful place in culture, the campaign's depictions of real people negatively affected by the War on Drugs underscore that there is still significant work to be done to repair the injustices of its past. Beyond high-impact static visuals, the campaign will also introduce video testimonials from its eight featured individuals, offering each the chance to share their firsthand experience with inequitable punishment for cannabis offenses in the U.S. This footage, which will live on the MONOGRAM website, www.MONOGRAMCOMPANY.com , as well as the brand's Instagram ( @MONOGRAMCOMPANY ), Twitter ( @MONOGRAMCOMPANY ) and YouTube ( MONOGRAM ) channels, takes viewers through the subjects' personal dealings with the criminal justice system, speaking to issues like profiling and excessive charging. Each participant contributes details of how their life has been impacted by unjust policing practices, with irreversible consequences ranging from financial penalties to incarceration.

Through each and every initiative, MONOGRAM seeks to bring dignity to cannabis culture, which cannot be accomplished without righting the wrongs of the past. Steve Allan, CEO of The Parent Company, shared the following:

"One of the founding principles of The Parent Company was to foster social equity in cannabis. The disproportionate effects of the War on Drugs have been devastating, and we believe it is our responsibility to lay the stage to begin the process of righting the many wrongs against the Black and other minority communities.

With this goal in mind, The Parent Company has funded a social equity ventures program to give Black and other minority entrepreneurs equal opportunity for participation in the legal cannabis industry. Led by Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter and Desiree Perez (CEO of Roc Nation), this program will identify and fund the next generation of cannabis business leaders who are building value for their communities and diversity in our industry. The social equity ventures program will officially launch in the coming months.

In addition to the social equity ventures program, The Parent Company is empowering our house of brands to amplify this call to action as a part of their own advocacy campaigns. We are proud of MONOGRAM's ground-breaking efforts to address such an important issue."

ABOUT MONOGRAM

MONOGRAM is the first cannabis line introduced by Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter, marking a new chapter in the space defined by dignity, care and consistency. Honoring the craft of cannabis and the artisans who have been working with the plant for millennia, the MONOGRAM team uses careful strain selection, premium flower grown in California and meticulous cultivation practices to ensure a superior smoke. Launching with four proprietary strains designated "light," "medium" or "heavy," MONOGRAM distinguishes each of its products with a clearly defined sensory experience. The core line includes 2g and 4g jars of flower, the Loosies Preroll Pack, and The OG Handroll – a one-of-a-kind, cigar-style handroll intended to burn slowly and evenly for multiple sessions. For more information visit www.monogramcompany.com or follow along on Instagram, @MONOGRAMCOMPANY .

ABOUT THE PARENT COMPANY

The Parent Company ( TPCO Holding Corp.) ( OTCQX: SBVCF , NEO: SVC.A.U, SVC.WT.U ) is California's leading vertically integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION , California's leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA , and leading cannabis and hemp manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES , to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, will guide The Parent Company's brand strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world's preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice.

For more information, please visit www.theparent.co.

