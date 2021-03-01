BetMGM Announces Exclusive Regional USA Partnership with Borussia Dortmund

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM announced today it will become the exclusive Regional U.S. Partner of Borussia Dortmund, the popular German champion soccer club. The partnership features cross-marketing opportunities as well as fan-focused assets such as social media promotions, and BetMGM customer sweepstakes awarding special Dortmund prizes.

"BetMGM becoming the first U.S. sports betting operator to partner with a German soccer club is a major milestone, and who better to team up with than the legendary Borussia Dortmund," said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM. "As interest in Bundesliga within the U.S. continues to skyrocket, BetMGM customers can engage with one of Germany's most prestigious clubs and watch every Bundesliga game through the BetMGM app."

As an exclusive Regional Partner, BetMGM has rights to player imagery and team logos, as well as additional team assets for marketing applications. BetMGM customers will enjoy exclusive signup offers for Dortmund fans, along with access to co-branded content on the club's English-language social media channel, @BlackYellow.

Benedikt Scholz, Head of International / Commercial & New Business at Borussia Dortmund, said, "We are very pleased about this partnership with BetMGM as our new regional Partner in the U.S. It is wonderful news for our U.S.-based fans that they are now able to watch BVB matches via the BetMGM app. Together, we will broaden our reach and further develop our presence in the U.S. market."

As BetMGM continues to expand to new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus for the company. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. The BetMGM app is available for download on both iOS and Android, and accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information, follow@BetMGM on Twitter.

The partnership between Borussia Dortmund and BetMGM was sourced and supported by the Commercial division of global sports business agency SPORTFI V E.

About Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund is one of the most successful football clubs in Germany: as well as eight German Bundesliga titles and four German Cup victories, Dortmund has also won the European Cup Winners' Cup, the Champions League in 1997, and also the Intercontinental Cup (World Cup Championship) in that very same year. With over 159,000 members in total, it is one of the five largest sports clubs in Germany and is the seventh largest worldwide.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and digital gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to expand in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

