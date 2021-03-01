Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS) CFO & COO Derek P Schmidt Bought $258,093 of Shares

CFO & COO of Flexsteel Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Derek P Schmidt (insider trades) bought 7,900 shares of FLXS on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $32.67 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $258,093.

Flexsteel Industries Inc manufactures, imports and markets residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. Its products include sofas, loveseats and rocker-reclining chairs. Flexsteel Industries Inc has a market cap of $256.321 million; its shares were traded at around $36.300000 with and P/S ratio of 0.73. The dividend yield of Flexsteel Industries Inc stocks is 1.15%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Flexsteel Industries Inc. .

