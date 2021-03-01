Oakmark Fund Buys Citigroup Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Apache Corp, Sells Netflix Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Cummins Inc

Investment company Oakmark Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Apache Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Cummins Inc, Mastercard Inc, Moody's Corporation during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmark Fund. As of 2020Q4, Oakmark Fund owns 52 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FANG, FISV, KKR, CXO,
- Added Positions: C, EOG, APA, WFC, CBRE,
- Reduced Positions: NFLX, PH, CMI, MA, MCO, ALLY, BK, BKNG, COF, QRTEA, CAT, AIG, STZ, ADP,
- Sold Out: QRTEP.PFD,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 295,000 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 14,123,000 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.6%
- Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 4,564,000 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.12%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,611,000 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio.
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 6,904,000 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.56%
Oakmark Fund initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,600,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Oakmark Fund initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $116.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Oakmark Fund initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.83. The stock is now traded at around $46.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Concho Resources Inc (CXO)
Oakmark Fund initiated holding in Concho Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Oakmark Fund added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 91.56%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $69.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 6,904,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Oakmark Fund added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 125.97%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 6,099,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Apache Corp (APA)
Oakmark Fund added to a holding in Apache Corp by 400.87%. The purchase prices were between $7.79 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $11.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 13,744,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEP.PFD)
Oakmark Fund sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $97.8 and $99.73, with an estimated average price of $98.79. Reduced: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 36.67%. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $550.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. Oakmark Fund still held 518,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 39.29%. The sale prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $297.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Oakmark Fund still held 850,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in Cummins Inc by 32.73%. The sale prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $262.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Oakmark Fund still held 822,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 44.65%. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $362.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Oakmark Fund still held 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 33.24%. The sale prices were between $261.86 and $295.18, with an estimated average price of $279.45. The stock is now traded at around $282.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Oakmark Fund still held 502,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 23.44%. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Oakmark Fund still held 9,976,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
