IVA International Fund Buys Danone SA, Bayer AG, UBS Group AG, Sells H U Group Holdings Inc, Haw Par Corp, Bollore SA

Investment company IVA International Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Danone SA, Bayer AG, UBS Group AG, United Overseas Bank, sells H U Group Holdings Inc, Haw Par Corp, Bollore SA, Corporativo Fragua SAB de CV, Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IVA International Fund. As of 2020Q4, IVA International Fund owns 58 stocks with a total value of $539 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BN, BAYN, U11,

BN, BAYN, U11, Added Positions: UBSG,

UBSG, Reduced Positions: 4544, H02, BOL, BOKA, 4527, 035250, BVI, AIBG, BMW, EB5, 016580, SW, CHDRAUIB, AENA, MTO, GRUMAB, 023590, 2461, 012330, 7279, EMAARMALLS, AM, 01045, MF, PINFRA, 2659, PUB, ABI, IPS, NEM, HEIA, NESN, BBL-R, 033780, J37, AIR, INCH, WPP, GMEXICOB, FENG, 086450, SINA, LOMA, 6151, ANDINA-B, BIDU, 500490, Q, ABX, 9783, CFR, WPP, RA,

4544, H02, BOL, BOKA, 4527, 035250, BVI, AIBG, BMW, EB5, 016580, SW, CHDRAUIB, AENA, MTO, GRUMAB, 023590, 2461, 012330, 7279, EMAARMALLS, AM, 01045, MF, PINFRA, 2659, PUB, ABI, IPS, NEM, HEIA, NESN, BBL-R, 033780, J37, AIR, INCH, WPP, GMEXICOB, FENG, 086450, SINA, LOMA, 6151, ANDINA-B, BIDU, 500490, Q, ABX, 9783, CFR, WPP, RA, Sold Out: FRAGUAB, VCT, KSB3, ODET, 6678, 00045, NCM, 7749, SLB, CRTO, PINFRAL, 7979, 9760, 9436, 02008, 4628, SFPI,

Astellas Pharma Inc (4503) - 2,574,000 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) - 416,118 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.22% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 594,453 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34% Cie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR) - 372,815 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Danone SA (BN) - 423,582 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position

IVA International Fund initiated holding in Danone SA. The purchase prices were between $46.83 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $52.66. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 423,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IVA International Fund initiated holding in Bayer AG. The purchase prices were between $40.36 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $46.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 253,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IVA International Fund initiated holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 245,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IVA International Fund added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 83.73%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 1,636,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Corporativo Fragua SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $217 and $273.4, with an estimated average price of $236.9.

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Vicat SA. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $31.54.

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in KSB SE & Co KGaA. The sale prices were between $174 and $234, with an estimated average price of $206.51.

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Financiere de l'Odet SA. The sale prices were between $660 and $786, with an estimated average price of $720.91.

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Techno Medica Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1457 and $1767, with an estimated average price of $1589.44.

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.62 and $7.3, with an estimated average price of $6.56.