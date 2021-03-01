>
IVA International Fund Buys Danone SA, Bayer AG, UBS Group AG, Sells H U Group Holdings Inc, Haw Par Corp, Bollore SA

March 01, 2021 | About: UBSG +0% BN +0% BAYN +0% U11 +0% FRAGUAB +0% VCT +0% KSB3 +0% ODET +0% 6678 +0% 00045 +0%

Investment company IVA International Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Danone SA, Bayer AG, UBS Group AG, United Overseas Bank, sells H U Group Holdings Inc, Haw Par Corp, Bollore SA, Corporativo Fragua SAB de CV, Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IVA International Fund. As of 2020Q4, IVA International Fund owns 58 stocks with a total value of $539 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IVA International Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iva+international+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IVA International Fund
  1. Astellas Pharma Inc (4503) - 2,574,000 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  2. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) - 416,118 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.22%
  3. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 594,453 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%
  4. Cie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR) - 372,815 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  5. Danone SA (BN) - 423,582 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Danone SA (BN)

IVA International Fund initiated holding in Danone SA. The purchase prices were between $46.83 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $52.66. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 423,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bayer AG (BAYN)

IVA International Fund initiated holding in Bayer AG. The purchase prices were between $40.36 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $46.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 253,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: United Overseas Bank Ltd (U11)

IVA International Fund initiated holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 245,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: UBS Group AG (UBSG)

IVA International Fund added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 83.73%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 1,636,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Corporativo Fragua SAB de CV (FRAGUAB)

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Corporativo Fragua SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $217 and $273.4, with an estimated average price of $236.9.

Sold Out: Vicat SA (VCT)

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Vicat SA. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $31.54.

Sold Out: KSB SE & Co KGaA (KSB3)

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in KSB SE & Co KGaA. The sale prices were between $174 and $234, with an estimated average price of $206.51.

Sold Out: Financiere de l'Odet SA (ODET)

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Financiere de l'Odet SA. The sale prices were between $660 and $786, with an estimated average price of $720.91.

Sold Out: Techno Medica Co Ltd (6678)

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Techno Medica Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1457 and $1767, with an estimated average price of $1589.44.

Sold Out: The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd (00045)

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.62 and $7.3, with an estimated average price of $6.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of IVA International Fund. Also check out:

