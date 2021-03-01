Zoetis Inc (ZTS) CEO Kristin C Peck Sold $2.6 million of Shares

CEO of Zoetis Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kristin C Peck (insider trades) sold 16,427 shares of ZTS on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $158.37 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Zoetis Inc is a developer and manufacturer of drugs providing medicines for animal health, and vaccines for livestock and companion animals. Its products are anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals. Zoetis Inc has a market cap of $74.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $157.690000 with a P/E ratio of 46.10 and P/S ratio of 11.31. The dividend yield of Zoetis Inc stocks is 0.55%. Zoetis Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Zoetis Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zoetis Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Kristin C Peck sold 16,427 shares of ZTS stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $158.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.43% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Glenn David sold 26,285 shares of ZTS stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $168.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Robert W Scully bought 7,590 shares of ZTS stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $164.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.24% since.

Executive Vice President Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of ZTS stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $167.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.07% since.

Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 133,070 shares of ZTS stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $160.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.78% since.

Executive Vice President Heidi C. Chen sold 600 shares of ZTS stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $170.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.26% since.

Executive Vice President Roman Trawicki sold 4,491 shares of ZTS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $165.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.9% since.

