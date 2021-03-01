>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

State Street Corporation (STT) EVP & COO Louis D Maiuri Sold $1.1 million of Shares

March 01, 2021 | About: STT +5.46%

EVP & COO of State Street Corporation (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Louis D Maiuri (insider trades) sold 14,339 shares of STT on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $77.39 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company operating through Investment Servicing and Investment Management business. It provides services to mutual funds, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments. State Street Corporation has a market cap of $27 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.740000 with a P/E ratio of 12.15 and P/S ratio of 2.58. The dividend yield of State Street Corporation stocks is 2.72%. GuruFocus rated State Street Corporation the business predictability rank of 5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & COO Louis D Maiuri sold 14,339 shares of STT stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $77.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.84% since.
  • EVP and Chief Admin Officer Michael L Richards sold 533 shares of STT stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $74.39. The price of the stock has increased by 3.16% since.
  • EVP and Chief Risk Officer Andrew P Kuritzkes sold 4,150 shares of STT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $73.99. The price of the stock has increased by 3.72% since.
  • Executive Vice President Andrew Erickson sold 630 shares of STT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $73.99. The price of the stock has increased by 3.72% since.

For the complete insider trading history of STT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)