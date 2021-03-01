State Street Corporation (STT) EVP & COO Louis D Maiuri Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP & COO of State Street Corporation (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Louis D Maiuri (insider trades) sold 14,339 shares of STT on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $77.39 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company operating through Investment Servicing and Investment Management business. It provides services to mutual funds, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments. State Street Corporation has a market cap of $27 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.740000 with a P/E ratio of 12.15 and P/S ratio of 2.58. The dividend yield of State Street Corporation stocks is 2.72%. GuruFocus rated State Street Corporation the business predictability rank of 5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & COO Louis D Maiuri sold 14,339 shares of STT stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $77.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.84% since.

EVP and Chief Admin Officer Michael L Richards sold 533 shares of STT stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $74.39. The price of the stock has increased by 3.16% since.

EVP and Chief Risk Officer Andrew P Kuritzkes sold 4,150 shares of STT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $73.99. The price of the stock has increased by 3.72% since.

Executive Vice President Andrew Erickson sold 630 shares of STT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $73.99. The price of the stock has increased by 3.72% since.

For the complete insider trading history of STT, click here