Stifel Financial Corp (SF) CEO of Stifel Bank & Trust Christopher K Reichert Sold $616,500 of Shares

March 01, 2021 | About: SF +4.83%

CEO of Stifel Bank & Trust of Stifel Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher K Reichert (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of SF on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $61.65 a share. The total sale was $616,500.

Stifel Financial Corp is a full-service brokerage and investment banking firm. It provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Financial Corp has a market cap of $6.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.030000 with a P/E ratio of 15.39 and P/S ratio of 1.97. The dividend yield of Stifel Financial Corp stocks is 0.76%. GuruFocus rated Stifel Financial Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Stifel Financial Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO of Stifel Bank & Trust Christopher K Reichert sold 10,000 shares of SF stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $61.65. The price of the stock has increased by 3.86% since.
  • CEO Ronald J Kruszewski sold 100,000 shares of SF stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $58.5. The price of the stock has increased by 9.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SENIOR VP & GENERAL COUNSEL Mark P Fisher sold 10,000 shares of SF stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $61.4. The price of the stock has increased by 4.28% since.
  • COO David D Sliney sold 20,000 shares of SF stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $60.96. The price of the stock has increased by 5.04% since.
  • Director James M Oates sold 10,000 shares of SF stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $60.63. The price of the stock has increased by 5.61% since.
  • Co-President James M Zemlyak sold 103,000 shares of SF stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $58.48. The price of the stock has increased by 9.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SF, click here

.

