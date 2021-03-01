>
Robert Half International Inc (RHI) President & CEO Staffing Paul F Gentzkow Sold $7.9 million of Shares

March 01, 2021 | About: RHI +1.61%

President & CEO Staffing of Robert Half International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul F Gentzkow (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of RHI on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $78.56 a share. The total sale was $7.9 million.

Robert Half International Inc is a staffing agency providing specialized staffing and risk consulting services through divisions such as Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, and others. Robert Half International Inc has a market cap of $8.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.040000 with a P/E ratio of 29.16 and P/S ratio of 1.76. The dividend yield of Robert Half International Inc stocks is 1.77%. Robert Half International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Robert Half International Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Staffing Paul F Gentzkow sold 100,000 shares of RHI stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $78.56. The price of the stock has increased by 0.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Chairman Harold M Jr Messmer sold 100,000 shares of RHI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $81.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RHI, click here

.

