United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) President & CEO H Lynn Harton Sold $668,200 of Shares

President & CEO of United Community Banks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) H Lynn Harton (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of UCBI on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $33.41 a share. The total sale was $668,200.

United Community Banks Inc is a financial services provider. The company functions through the Union Community Bank, which provides retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. United Community Banks Inc has a market cap of $2.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.070000 with a P/E ratio of 17.93 and P/S ratio of 4.44. The dividend yield of United Community Banks Inc stocks is 2.11%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with United Community Banks Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO H Lynn Harton sold 20,000 shares of UCBI stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $33.41. The price of the stock has increased by 1.98% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER Alan H Kumler sold 1,638 shares of UCBI stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has increased by 6.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of UCBI, click here