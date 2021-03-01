Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CFO of Epam Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason D. Peterson (insider trades) sold 3,521 shares of EPAM on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $376.01 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

EPAM Systems Inc is a provider of software engineering solutions and information technology services to clients in different locations. Its services include software development, application maintenance & support, application testing, & licensing. EPAM Systems Inc has a market cap of $21.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $384.650000 with a P/E ratio of 68.69 and P/S ratio of 8.44. EPAM Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated EPAM Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with EPAM Systems Inc. .

SVP/Co-Head of Global Business Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $397.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.12% since.

SVP/Co-Head of Global Business Sergey Yezhkov sold 6,500 shares of EPAM stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $370.93. The price of the stock has increased by 3.7% since.

EVP/Co-Head of Global Business Balazs Fejes sold 20,000 shares of EPAM stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $369.6. The price of the stock has increased by 4.07% since.

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer Elaina Shekhter sold 5,000 shares of EPAM stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $370.9. The price of the stock has increased by 3.71% since.

