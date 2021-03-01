>
Us Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) Former Director, Exec VP, CFO Lawrance W Mcafee Sold $595,700 of Shares

March 01, 2021 | About: USPH -0.75%

Former Director, Exec VP, CFO of Us Physical Therapy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lawrance W Mcafee (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of USPH on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $119.14 a share. The total sale was $595,700.

US Physical Therapy Inc operates outpatient physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics across US which provide treatment for orthopedic disorders, sports-related injuries, and work-related injuries. US Physical Therapy Inc has a market cap of $1.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $116.360000 with a P/E ratio of 49.51 and P/S ratio of 3.50. The dividend yield of US Physical Therapy Inc stocks is 0.28%. US Physical Therapy Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated US Physical Therapy Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with US Physical Therapy Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Former Director, Exec VP, CFO Lawrance W Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of USPH stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $119.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.33% since.

For the complete insider trading history of USPH, click here

.

